At the end of the day, Governor Andrew Cuomo is a dad with a shoulder to lean on.

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the longtime governor of New York has been at work leading the state's fight against the disease and into recovery. Naturally, he's been busy. On Friday, the 62-year-old shared a behind-the-scenes look at how he rests up in the midst of it all with a heartwarming Instagram photo of himself and one of his daughters napping on a plane together.

"Headed back to the office after yesterday's briefing," the caption read. "After 75 days, this is what sleep looks like..."

Cuomo is the proud dad of three daughters—twins Cara and Mariah, 25, and Michaela, 22—with ex-wife Kerry Kennedy.

While the current circumstances have been tough, Cuomo has had the support of his daughters through the storm.