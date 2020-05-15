Congratulations are in order for Michael Consuelos!

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' 22-year-old son is about to graduate from New York University.

The Live With Kelly and Ryan host celebrated the major milestone by posting a sweet throwback photo from his 2016 high school graduation on Instagram.

"Fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college," she captioned the image. "Congratulations Michael! You're a virtual graduate. Literally!"

Like many members of the class of 2020, Michael will be having a virtual commencement ceremony. Ripa shared the details on Friday's episode of her morning show.

"We've had some quarantine anxiety in our house lately, but I think it's stemming more from my end of things because I realize that my firstborn child is graduating from college in a couple of days and it's definitely not what we expected," she said. "There's going to be an online—I'm not sure how it's going to work—but there's going to be an online ceremony of some kind."