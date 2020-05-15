Cameron Diaz's Instagram "Fail" Is Hilariously Relatable

Struggle with social media? You're not alone.

Cameron Diaz had her own relatable moment during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday.

It all started when the 47-year-old actress tried to pin a comment.

"I'm posting it, but I know I'm supposed to say 'pin,'" she said after consulting her instructions. "So, that's another fail on my end."

While the Charlie's Angels celeb acknowledged she was "supposed to put this in here a different way," she didn't let her technology troubles get the better of her. She got right back to the video and conducted an interview with Carly Stein, founder and CEO of Beekeeper's Naturals, Inc.

In fact, Diaz has been hosting a lot of Instagram Live chats. From talking about health and beauty to sharing business advice, the A-lister has covered a lot of topics. She's also given fans a few glimpses into her life as a new mom. For instance, she recently explained how having a different sleep schedule than her husband Benji Madden has come in handy when it comes to feeding their daughter Raddix.