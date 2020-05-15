Cameron Diaz's Instagram "Fail" Is Hilariously Relatable

Instagram
Struggle with social media? You're not alone.
Cameron Diaz had her own relatable moment during an Instagram Live chat on Thursday.
It all started when the 47-year-old actress tried to pin a comment.
"I'm posting it, but I know I'm supposed to say 'pin,'" she said after consulting her instructions. "So, that's another fail on my end."
While the Charlie's Angels celeb acknowledged she was "supposed to put this in here a different way," she didn't let her technology troubles get the better of her. She got right back to the video and conducted an interview with Carly Stein, founder and CEO of Beekeeper's Naturals, Inc.
In fact, Diaz has been hosting a lot of Instagram Live chats. From talking about health and beauty to sharing business advice, the A-lister has covered a lot of topics. She's also given fans a few glimpses into her life as a new mom. For instance, she recently explained how having a different sleep schedule than her husband Benji Madden has come in handy when it comes to feeding their daughter Raddix.
"I go to bed early and wake up early. He wants to go to bed and wake up later," she explained. "That works so well for us as parents because, you know, I can go to bed a few hours earlier, and he does those later feeds and I can go to bed. And then I can wake up early and then I'm with her early in the morning and he can sleep. Those things are so valuable. We don't even think about it. There's a reason opposites attract. It's because we need each other."
She also shed some light on their nightly routine in a separate Instagram Live video.
"After we do bath time with our baby and we put her to sleep, Benji puts her to bed. He's so good. He's such an amazing father," Diaz said. "I'm so lucky he's my baby's father. He's incredible. He puts her down and I go into the kitchen and I pour myself a nice glass of red wine. I start my cooking, I put on my show, whatever it is."
The Bad Teacher star and the Good Charlotte rocker announced their little one's arrival in January, noting "she has instantly captured our hearts and completed our family." They also expressed their "strong instinct" to protect their daughter's privacy and made it clear they wouldn't "be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really, really cute!!"
"Some would even say RAD :)," they added.
So, how is Diaz enjoying her first few months of parenthood? During a chat with her followers, she described motherhood as the "best part" of her life.
"I'm so grateful and so happy, and it's the best thing ever," she said. "And I'm so lucky to do it with Benj, and we're having the best time. I'm thrilled. I can't believe it."