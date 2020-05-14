15 Pretty Bralettes That'll Support You Through WFH

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you're sitting at home wearing an underwire bra, speak for yourself. We much prefer the freedom of a bralette (or no bra at all—shhh!) while working from home.
So below, the bralettes that will support you through your WFH endeavors. We've found the best fits from Anthropologie, Skims and more at a variety of price points that won't dig into, pinch or suffocate you—promise.
Lace Camila Bralette
We're in support of wearing lace, even if nobody is going to see it. This bralette may look beautiful, but it's still just as comfy as any other bralette with no wires and stretch lace.
Triangle Bralette in Umber
Available in a wide range of shades to match your skintone perfectly, you can't go wrong with this Skims bralette. It won't cut you off unflatteringly since it's made by Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand.
Out From Under Daisy Lace Convertible Bra in Lime
The delicate lace on this bralette is summer ready in a lime hue. It has convertible straps so you can throw on a racerback shirt over it without a second thought.
The Seamless Deep V Bralette in Jet Black
This bralette is extra comfy thanks to its seamless construction and stretchy ribbed material. Its wider straps offer more support.
Calvin Klein One Cotton Bralette
We're obsessed with the scoop neckline and low back of this Calvin Klein bralette. It comes in three neutral shades—we suggest picking up all three.
Showstopper Bralette
It doesn't get prettier than this sheer bralette with flower blooms! Super romantic.
Spanx Bra-llelujah! Bralette
The unique Bra-llelujah! from Spanx has a smoothing back and no metal hardware. What more could you want?
Stella Seamless Bralette
This seamless bralette has plenty of support thanks to thick straps. Its low scooped back is also super flattering.
Out From Under Daisy Lace Longline Bra in Slate
This floral lace longline bra comes in four pretty shades and looks good while still being comfortable.
The Mesh Trim Bralette in Jet Black
This unpadded bralette is perfect for when you want some support but still a comfortable feel. It also comes in two other shades and has an eye-catching mesh trim.
Paradise Lace Padded Plunge Bralette in Eyelet Blue
If you prefer some padding in your bralettes, this is the pick for you. It's available in eight colors and has wide straps for a support, plus a longline fit.
Out From Under Micro Fusion Lace Triangle Bra in Beige
If you're seeking a barely-there feel, this lace triangle bralette is the move. It also comes in two other shades.
Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette
Free People's iconic crochet bralette looks super pretty peeking out from under your shirt. Its straps criss-cross in the back.
Palm Lace Halter Padded Bralette
If you like halter necks, opt for this lacy bralette that comes in eight colors. Its front bar detail is super cute.
The Palm Lace Busty Bralette
This bralette is made with bigger busted ladies in mind. It has wide straps to really support you and comes in four hues.
