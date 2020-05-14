Peacock has announced its first round of originals set to premiere this summer!

NBCUniversal announced Thursday that the new streaming service, which is already available for Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, will offer an entertaining slate of brand new shows when Peacock officially launches nationally on July 15.

The original series include the drama Brave New World (based on Aldous Huxley's dystopian classic) starring Demi Moore, Alden Ehrenreich, Harry Lloyd and Jessica Brown Findlay, the Psych 2 full-length sequel film starring original cast members James Roday, Dulé Hill and Timothy Omundson and so much more!

"Our variety of Peacock Originals at launch demonstrates how we deliver timely and timeless content—no matter the genre or format," Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content at Peacock said today. "We're proud to establish our voice and are excited to build on our strategy to attract a wide audience to Peacock."