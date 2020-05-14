Denise Richards burst onto The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills scene in season nine, instantly endearing herself to audiences with her no-frills attitude and frank talk about her personal life and past. Now in her second season, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 10, Denise has cemented her place in Housewives history with these simple words: "I'm f—king Denise Richards, Kyle."

The quote, which came from a confessional in the Wednesday, May 13 episode of the Bravo series, was Denise commenting on an argument she was having with Kyle Richards. You see, Kyle took issue with Dorit Kemsley not showing up to Teddi Mellencamp's event because she was taking the time to get glam and was trying to get passed it, but Denise wanted to know who Kyle thought was a "fake ass bitch."