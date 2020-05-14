David Spade and Jimmy Fallon’s Star-Studded Zoom Call Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Thu., 14 May. 2020

David Spade and Jimmy Fallon sure know how to Zoom in style. 

During Wednesday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Saturday Night Live alums recalled joining a star-studded Zoom call that their pal put together. But, little did David know, he would be video-chatting with the likes of Hollywood's finest.

"Guy Oseary is a buddy of both of ours and he knows a lot of people," the Grown Ups star explained. "And he knows a lot of people, but he just said, ‘Hey, you wanna jump on a Zoom with me and some friends? You'll know them. On this date?' And I go, ‘Sure.' And then—but I came in a little late and I was, like, having a drink and I come in and I go, ‘Oh, there's a lot of people here.'"

Thankfully, he was able to spot Jimmy in the crowd. "'Oh, there's—oh, Fallon's here!'" he continued. "'Adam Sandler. Oh, Robert Downey Jr. Oh, Tom Hanks. Julianne Moore. Oh, shit.' I thought I was an Oscar party. I go, ‘Oh, my God.'"

According to Jimmy, David was just as starstruck as he had described. "And then all of a sudden, I would just see your reaction, or you'd be like, [nervously] ‘Hi,' or something. You're like, ‘Dude, Leo DiCaprio. What's up, man?"

Recalling the dynamic of the group, the Joe Dirt star chimed in, saying, "It's funny ‘cause the comedians of the group are the ones  that they sort of go to, like—everyone else is, like, ‘Tell those guys to juggle for us.' And so we're like [juggling].'"

As their conversation continued, David revealed that he'd been frequenting several of Guy's star-studded Zoom calls and mentioned that David Copperfield has also made an appearance. "Copperfield was on the week after," he said. "I go, ‘How does he poof his way in here?' I think it was magic." 

Jimmy Fallon, David Spade

NBC

David and Jimmy aren't the only stars that have been staying virtually connected during this time. Last month, Demi Lovato revealed that her manager Scooter Braun hosts a FaceTime group and has created quite an impressive guest list

"He just called, like, 30 random celebrities and it's actually really funny because the first night I got on, I answered the phone and it was Bill Clinton on FaceTime," she raved during her visit to The Tonight Show in April. "He was the, like, guest of honor. And then, all of a sudden, I see Ariana [Grande] and Katy Perry and all these celebrities and Scooter. And every night, it's somebody new. It's, like, guest of honor."

