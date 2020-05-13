Chrissy Teigen Gets Her Kids a Bearded Dragon, Because Why Not?

by Pamela Avila | Wed., 13 May. 2020 7:21 PM
Can we add "Mother of Dragons" to Chrissy Teigen's resume now?
The Cravings: Hungry for More author and John Legend are welcoming a new member into the family for Luna and Miles to play with.
"welcome to the family, bearded dragon without a name!" Chrissy tweeted on Wednesday, alongside a picture of Luna with her new reptile. "we are gonna take good care of you with many cuddles and lots of love."
Before revealing the first picture of her family's new pet this afternoon, Chrissy had announced the news earlier on Twitter.
"yes I am now a proud bearded dragon owner! he is very little right now - I got him for Miles' birthday but I know we will share a lifetime of happiness and cuddles (well his lifetime) (maybe mine at this stress rate)," Chrissy wrote.
Miles will be turning 2-year-old on May 16, but looks like he's getting early birthday presents to kick off his birthday week.
It looks like Chrissy is also dedicated to giving this new little bearded dragon a happy home.
"Has anyone had a bearded dragon before? Tell me your experience please, I heard they are so kind," she asked on Twitter on Tuesday.
She's also not the only celeb who has this type of reptile as a pet.
Nicole Richie recently showed off her pet bearded dragon Speedy during a virtual visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday.
"I have seven chickens and then I have—he's not an iguana, he is a bearded dragon. His name is Speedy. I'll forgive you. He was very excited that I was going on your show because your show is his favorite and so, he wanted to make an appearance," she said. "He's pretty fast. Bearded dragons are really chill, actually. They're really great with kids. They just like to be held. They like to sit in the heat. They like it, like, 110 degrees. And they just, like, lay in the heat and chill. And I'm like, ‘Oh, that's what I like to do.'"
After reading that Richie had a bearded dragon too, Chrissy took to Twitter to write, "DM'ing @nicolerichie for bearded dragon advice is not something I ever thought I would be doing!!"
