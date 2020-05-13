Marcus Johns / Instagram
by McKenna Aiello | Wed., 13 May. 2020 3:20 PM
Marcus Johns / Instagram
YouTube star Marcus Johns says it was "nothing short of a miracle" that he and wife Kristin Johns survived an alleged hit-and-run.
In separate videos posted from their hospital beds on Tuesday night, the couple said they each underwent surgery after being hit by a car while riding bikes.
Speaking through tears, Kristin, 25, said in the Instagram video, "Last night Marcus and I were in a horrible bicycle accident. A man going extremely fast hit us head on and he fled the scene. My femur is snapped in half and I had surgery this morning. Marcus' lower leg is broken. I just have to tell you guys that Jesus saved our lives and there's no question about that. This is an extremely traumatic experience, but I just wanted to keep you guys updated."
Noting that "nothing is official," Marcus said they believe the person driving the vehicle hit them on purpose to distract authorities from an apparent burglary.
According to the YouTuber, he and Kristin were on the "far side" of a road in a residential neighborhood when they noticed a vehicle "revving all the way up."
"...it seemed like in the moment the guy was trying to hit us on purpose," Marcus wrote. "I said to Kris 'what is this guy doing!?' He was driving erratically and swerving towards us. I tried to swerved out of the way but he just followed us to hit us."
Marcus, 27, said he "blacked out," adding, "Sadly Kristin was fully conscious and had to watch me unresponsive on the concrete till [the] ambulance arrived for us. Kristin said we flew about 50 feet from the impact."
View this post on Instagram
Me and @kristinjohns are ok! Nothing is official yet, but this is what we think has happened: We were on the far side of the road with other bikers and pedestrians. It is a residential neighborhood with multiple stop signs and speed bumps back to back over a short distance. I look down the road and heard an engine revving all the way up and it seemed like in the moment the guy was trying to hit us on purpose. I said to Kris “what is this guy doing!?” He was driving erratically and swerving towards us. I tried to swerved out of the way but he just followed us to hit us. I blacked out until I got to the hospital. So after I don’t know what really happened. Sadly Kristin was fully conscious and had to watch me unresponsive on the concreate till ambulance arrived for us. Kristin said we flew about 50 feet from the impact. When I woke up and was trying to explain what happened, and I didn’t think people would believe me that I was convinced he was trying to actually kill us. But now it wall makes sense if the robbery and police pursuit is officially confirmed. Anyways, scary stuff. We are better now but please keep us in your prayers. We love you all. Me and kris got to see each other briefly today before going into our surgery and I am so glad she is safe. To friends and family, sorry if we don’t respond to you all now, it is hard to keep up with all of those reaching out (which is of course an amazing blessing to have!) praise Jesus. He has a plan for you and after today me and Kristin were totally reminded of this. Surviving this was nothing short of a miracle. ❤️🙏🏻
A post shared by Marcus Johns (@marcusjohns) on
Returning to social media the next day, Kristin told her 600,000 Instagram followers that her first physical therapy session did not go smoothly.
"I thought that I would maybe be able to stand with a walker, but even just sitting on the edge of the bed was excruciating. I'm on heavy pain medication right now and my knee, my femur and my hip is what is killing me. I just know that I'm going to have to take it one day at a time." she shared.
"I'm thankful I'm able to move it all, but keep praying for slow steps to being able to stand. That's the goal, because then we can leave the hospital," Kristin added.
Earlier this week, the YouTube community faced a similar tragedy when Corey La Barrie died in a car crash on his 25th birthday.
