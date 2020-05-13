Khloe Kardashian Reveals Her Exact Weight and How She Lost 60-Pounds After Giving Birth

Khloe Kardashian is being honest and, more importantly, real about her weight loss journey.

Over the years, the reality star has shed many pounds thanks to her new and improved healthy lifestyle, which she has discussed on numerous occasions. But she has never revealed the key to her success. That is, until now.

When she joined sister Kourtney Kardashian's Poosh live-stream, the 35-year-old revealed that she dropped over 60-pounds after giving birth to daughter True Thompson in 2018. She credits her weight loss to the fact that she "dieted" post-pregnancy, but says that she also put in many hours at the gym. "If you're trying to lose a significant amount of weight, diet and exercise go hand in hand," Khloe explained. "Now that I'm in my weight vicinity goal… I'm around 150. It goes up a little."

The Revenge Body host added, "When it goes into the high 140's I'm like, ‘Woo! It's the dream.'"