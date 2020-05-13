Kristen Bell Reveals the One Parenting Question Dax Shepard Has Never Been Asked

Kristen Bell is done with parenting double standards.
On Wednesday, the Frozen star opened up about the double standards she's experienced during a "Dadsplaining" episode of her web series #Momsplaining with Kristen Bell—starting with certain red carpet questions.
"Like, with my job, when I get interviewed and people say, like, ‘How do you balance it all?' I don't think anyone has ever asked my husband [Dax Shepard] that question," she told her guest star La Guardia Cross. "‘How do you balance it all, working and being a dad?'"
Still on the topic of double standards, Bell continued, "Everything's geared towards moms though. That's the thing. Just the idea that you have to fit into these gendered boxes, like, my husband is in love with cars. He loves them. He loves them more than me. But, I know some stuff about cars."
Earlier in the episode, the mom of two used her monologue to bring attention to another double standard: The lack of changing stations in men's bathrooms.
"You know, there are some things that a man can do that a woman can't. But, there are also a lot of things that a woman can do that a man can't," she said, addressing viewers from inside of a men's bathroom. "Like, grow a fetus inside of their body, provide sustenance through their nipples, do a middle split. And in this room, the men's room, dads can't change a baby's diaper."
"Look, equal is equal. Love is love," Bell concluded. "It's math and a men's room needs a changing station, period. That reminds me of another thing men can't do."
This isn't the first that Bell has gotten candid about her family life during the show. Back in April, she admitted that homeschooling her and Shepard's daughters Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5, during the pandemic has not been an easy feat.
"Of course, we've all come to know the two worst words in the human language: Home schooling," she joked during the at-home episode. "There are a few people that have come out victorious in this situation though. Germaphobes, stay-at-home moms, they're all like, ‘I told you how f--cking hard this is.'"
Later, she added, "But doing school work with them, it is absolutely miserable," she explained. "When we started this quarantine, the first math worksheet I gave my daughter, in all the answer lines she wrote, ‘No. No. No. No. No.'"