Hailey Bieber Says Starting Birth Control Caused Her Adult Onset Acne

Hailey Bieber is getting candid about acne.

On Wednesday, the model opened up about her skincare journey during an episode of her and Justin Bieber's Facebook Watch series The Biebers on Watch. While treating the "Yummy" singer to an at-home facial, she explained that she noticed a negative change in her complexion when she started birth control.

"Actually, within the last year, I started getting a little bit of, like, onset adult acne too from my IUD because I'd never been on birth control before, so my hormones were a little out of balance," Hailey recalled. "But for me, my spot was my forehead…it would be, like, a little pattern."

Earlier in the episode, the model admitted that she had been genetically blessed with a clear complexion and shared that her new skincare woes threw her for a loop. "I hid it really well. Like you said, because when you're used to having good skin, the smallest little thing feels bad, like, the end of the world," she continued, adding, "And I'd never experienced acne like that, or pimples like that, before."