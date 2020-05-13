Nina Dobrev Debuts Her New Purple Hair—With a Side of Split Ends

Nina Dobrev's got a newly colored 'do.

With social distancing still in effect amid the coronavirus pandemic, stars are getting antsy when it comes to their hair. With hair salons temporarily shuttered, some have let their natural texture grow while others have buzzed their mane completely off. Then, there are the brave ones who have used this time in isolation to try out a new hair color.

In lieu of her signature blond tresses, Hilary Duff is now rocking new blue-green locks. Meanwhile, Sarah Michelle Gellar has opted for a bubblegum pink look.

"Well because we're still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children," the star quipped in a video on social media. "Quaran-color."

Now, Nina Dobrev has joined the club, albeit on the other end of the color spectrum with a brand new purple tint to her dark tresses.