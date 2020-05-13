by emily belfiore | Wed., 13 May. 2020 5:53 AM
Armie Hammer is living his best life.
On Tuesday, the Call Me By Your Name star debuted a new social distancing look on Instagram and gave fans a hilarious update on how he's been faring. Sporting a shaved head and a bold mustache, Hammer can be seen rocking a kaftan as he fetches himself an unusual breakfast.
"Day 1328 of the ‘Tine:" he wrote. "Cracked a beer, put on a Kaftan and fried up some Mac n cheese balls at 9:30 in the morning. What are you gonna do about it?"
As fans will recall, Hammer underwent a shocking hair transformation last month. After getting creative with his clippers, The Social Network star gave himself a mohawk and shaved his beard into a handlebar mustache. "Killing the game," he wrote on Instagram as he showed off his creation in a mirror selfie. It's also worth mentioning that he was sporting a fringed crop-top and what appeared to be bathing suit shorts.
According to Hammer, he's always been a fan of rocking eccentric hairstyles. Back in 2018, he shared a hilarious throwback picture of his younger self from the 2000s rocking bold blue hair.
"#tbt when I thought it would be cool to dye my hair blue..." he captioned the photo, adding, "good Lord, why didn't anyone tell me this was a bad idea?! Thank you mom (@druhammer) for putting up with me. And by the way, the early 2000s, fashion wise, were rough. #dodgerblue."
Like The Lone Ranger star, several celebrities have been changing up their look while practicing social distancing. Taking a cue from childhood Hammer, Hilary Duff ditched her signature blonde strands and dyed her hair a similar shade of blue.
Dua Lipa recruited her boyfriend Anwar Hadid to help her pull off her new ‘do, which involved dying her bleach blonde hair light pink. Shortly after sharing the bright look with fans, she opted for a darker red hue instead.
Chris Pratt also got some help from his significant other Katherine Schwarzenegger. Last week, he got a "damn good" haircut from the mom-to-be, which he proudly displayed on Instagram. Unlike Hammer, the couple didn't go crazy with the clippers.
