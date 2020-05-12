Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are literally riding off into the sunset.

Since the beginning of the quarantine, Pilot Pete and his new girlfriend have been stuck to each other like glue. They've done countless TikToks together, lip-synced and surprised students together, but now they're taking things up a notch. On Tuesday, the duo was spotted riding a tandem bike together in the streets of Los Angeles, where Pete typically lives his parents.

A source tells E! News that Pete and Kelly have been staying with Barb and Peter Sr. for a "few days" now, something that is a delight to all of the Webers. "Peter's family has always adored Kelley and his mom was rooting for her from the start of his Bachelor journey. They are happy he is finally with Kelley and have fully welcomed her into the family," the source reveals.

The insider adds, "Barbara is obsessed with Kelley and they have a great relationship."