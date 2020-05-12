You'll Be Made in the Shade With These Summer 2020 Sunglasses Trends

E! Illustration
by Carly Milne | Tue., 12 May. 2020
Spring is flying by, which means summer fun is right around the corner. But it's hard to enjoy all the season has to offer when you're squinting your way through the day!
We've got the solution for you: some fab summer sunglasses. We went on the hunt for all the hot silhouettes that will accent your style, frame your face, and (of course) shade your eyes. There's some square pairs, big frames made for dramatic entrances, classics that never go out of style, and even some avant garde shades you'll want to wear again and again.
So ban the summer squint! Shop our fave shades below, and find the pair that's perfect for you (and your peepers)!
With no BPA, 100% UVA/UVB protection and three colors to choose from, these classic aviator shades are ready for a little beach volleyball (whether you're a spectator or participant).
There's a lot to love about these shades, but the thing we love most? The updated version of that classic, old-school, 70s oversize silhouette, where the shades were so big they almost ate your face.
We're in love with these shades, too, with their smoky hue and oversize fit. Plus Chrissy Teigen never steers us wrong, so we're gonna get these and pair 'em with an oversize wide-brimmed straw hat.
If you haven't introduced yourself to Etnia Barcelona sunglasses yet, don't wait one minute more, 'cause they're awesome. This pair is made with natural mineral glass lenses for clear vision, and they're shock-resistant with anti-scratch and anti-static electricity treatment. Plus, they're resistant to temperatures of over 400ºC (hello, hot car interiors), offer a triple-layer anti-reflective interior, and maximum UV protection. Also? They're ridiculously stylish.
Men's cut shades are also a classic that should be part of your summer wardrobe. These are made of hand-cut acetate and come in four different color combinations, but these clear ones will go with anything and everything.
Bored of black, tired of tortoise shell and don't want to be bold? Try something a little more muted (but no less eye catching) with these mauve frames, featuring metal accents on the arms and smoked grey lenses for some mystery.
A little bit aviator, a little bit square and with a whole lot of style, these sunnies combine a rose gold metal frame with rose gold mirror lenses for a look that says, "I'm sweet, but don't mess with me. Also, it's summer, yay!"
Sometime's you've just gotta go glitter. And if you're gonna go glitter, you might as well do it in round retro frames that call back to the 60s. And if the brown and gold combo aren't your thing, they also come in a silver/clear option.
A perfect cat's eye frame never goes out of style. And in black-on-black, you'll have a pair of sunglasses that will last throughout every trend, and match pretty much whatever you want to wear them with.
There's something to be said for sunglasses that sport a basic rectangular silhouette in standard black. It's the kind of style you can't argue with, and given that these are Ray Bans, they're clearly meant to stand the test of time. Wear them for summer and beyond, with everything, all the time, every day.
Of course, you could always go way to the other end of the scale on the classic rectangle shape, and wear these elongated black on black frames. These are either begging to be worn with a fedora (straw for the season, of course), or a keyboard tie.
These shades from Etnia Barcelona are the very definition of extra in sunglasses form. The large lenses, the gold accents, the little bit of glitter scattered across the front of the frame... forget the 70s, we feel like these are very old school Dynasty, possibly something Alexis Carrington would slip on. We also want a long cigarette holder to wave around while we wear them. And maybe a cocktail. (We're so here for these, is what we're saying.)
Combine the best of two trends in this pair of Ray Bans, where the right amount of roundness meets the aviator in perfect harmony. The result? A versatile take on two classics that adds up to one stylish pair of shades, in a white and gold combo that just screams summer.
Of course, no sunglasses wardrobe is complete without a flattering pair of oval frames. We love these shades for their squared-off ends and their silhouette that looks like it could tiptoe into cat's eye territory, but holds itself back in all the right ways.
We know these are bank-breakers, but we can't leave them out... they're just too pretty, and so bold, and such a perfect retro-chic style to wear under an umbrella stuck in the sand. They're also Italian made with Polycarbonate lenses and 100% UV protection.
As a general rule, you can never have too many pairs of cat's eye sunglasses. We love this pink pair that leans into rose gold territory and has an iridescent sheen on the lenses. We recommend wearing them with white for a little extra style oomph.
These shades look like they're up for a little international intrigue... or at least, a quick jaunt to the grocery store. Either way, you can get these with or without prescription lenses, and the frames come in two colors: Opal Tortoise and classic black.
Here's another take on the round sunglasses trend, but this pair takes it all the way in several directions. They're black but with a netted rainbow pattern overlay, so they'll match pretty much everything you own. They're textured, so they're interesting. And they have silver dot details and blue lenses, so they've got style to spare. Meet your new favorite pair of shades.
