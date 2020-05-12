YouTube star Corey La Barrie died on Sunday, May 10. He was a victim of a drunk-driving accident.

On Monday afternoon, the late YouTube star's mother and brother confirmed the news in separate social media posts. The tragic accident took place on his 25th birthday.

Corey's brother Jarrad La Barrie shared: "This isn't something i thought i would ever have to sit here and type out for a very long time or what i wanna do right now but everyone deserves to know, my brother Corey passed away last night in a car accident with his drunk friend driving."

As the YouTube community continues to mourn the death of Corey, his "brother/best friend/channel partner" took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to pay tribute.

"From the the 1st day I met you you've done nothing but push me to be a better person and help me out any chance you had," wrote Crawford Collins on Instagram, alongside a picture of the two. "Anytime i needed help with a video or had no money to call an uber or needed a place to stay you were always the 1st one to help me out and the same would go for any of your friends that needed the same."