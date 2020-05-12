Anderson Cooper Reveals Why He Asked Ex Benjamin Maisani to Help Raise His Son

Anderson Cooper has someone special helping him with his dad duties!
The CNN host recently shared the exciting news that his baby boy arrived into the world.
Ever since becoming a father to Wyatt Morgan Cooper, the 52-year-old star has opened up about his new parenthood journey and how he plans to raise his newborn son with his ex-partner, Benjamin Maisani.
Speaking to Howard Stern, Cooper explained why it's important for him to have Benjamin play a role in his little one's life.
"I don't really have a family, and so my friends become my family. And this is somebody that I was involved with for 10 years, he's a great guy," Anderson said of his ex and why they're co-parenting Wyatt together.
He added, "We didn't work out as a couple... but when I was a little kid, it was just my mom and my brother. But it was my mom and she was not the most parental person and I wish some adult, after my dad died, had stepped in."
"So I thought, if something happens to me or even if something doesn't happen to me, the more people love my son and are in his life, I'm all for that," Cooper expressed. "My ex is a great guy and it's good to have two parents, if you can."
He also shared that he plans to have Wyatt call him "dad" or "daddy" and Benjamin "papa."
That's not all they have cooking up for their little one: Anderson revealed that his ex, who is from France, will speak to his baby boy in French.
Just last week, the CNN host opened up about Benjamin being part of his newborn son's life.
"Even though we're not together anymore... he's my family and I want him to be Wyatt's family, as well," he told Stephen Colbert.
He also gushed over his first few days as a father.
"I just can't believe that... he's going to depend on me and that he's here. It's just astonishing," Cooper said. "I've always dreamed about it, but I never thought I would actually be able to do it. It's been incredible."
Luckily, he's not raising his son alone. Fans might recall that he and Benjamin split back in 2018, after being together for nearly a decade.
"Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago," Cooper shared with Daily Mail at the time. "We are still family to each other, and love each other very much. We remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together."
Watch the CNN host's full interview with Howard Stern above!