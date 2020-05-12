Just in time for its 20th anniversary, Center Stage is getting the TV treatment.

The iconic dance movie followed new students at the incredibly competitive American Ballet Academy who were desperate to get lead roles in the final dance workshop and features one of the most memorable dance sequences in movie history, and now it's becoming a TV show.

The show will be developed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, who created MTV's Sweet/Vicious and wrote and directed Netflix's Someone Great. She's also currently writing the next Thor movie with Taika Waititi, and she'll not only write the pilot for this new series, but she'll also direct it.

The show will also be executive produced by Laurence Mark, who produced the original movie and its sequels, and Marty Bowen and Adam Fishbach.