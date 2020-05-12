Why Kobe Bryant's Sports Academy Is Dropping "Mamba" From Its Name

Kobe Bryant's legacy still lives on.

On Tuesday, the Mamba Sports Academy announced it would retire "Mamba" from its name in order to honor the late basketball legend. The new title will change back to its original name: Sports Academy.

Back in late January, the late Lakers star and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant were two of nine people who were tragically killed in a helicopter crash, as they were on their way to the academy.

"Like tens of millions of fans around the globe, Sports Academy's world drastically changed on January 26, 2020," a statement read from the organization, which was shared with E! News.

The statement continued, "Today, with respect for an unparalleled legacy, the Academy will retire the "Mamba" in the Mamba Sports Academy name—to raise it to the rafters, where it belongs. In doing so, Sports Academy will carry on the vision it curated during that special partnership."

Despite the name change, the Sports Academy will continue to follow its same mission.