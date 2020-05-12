The Crown, Netflix's drama about Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family, has touched on a variety of topics and scandals from the last several decades, but there's one moment viewers won't see in the upcoming season four: Prince Charles' infamous leaked call with then-mistress Camilla Parker Bowles.

In an interview with EW Live, The Crown's Prince Charles, Josh O'Connor, revealed he made sure the conversation, which has been referred to as Camillagate or Tampongate, would not be part of the Netflix series from Peter Morgan.

"When they offered me the role, one of my first questions was — I say questions, I think it was pretty much a statement — ‘We are not doing the tampon phone call,'" O'Connor said.