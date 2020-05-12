by Mike Vulpo | Tue., 12 May. 2020 11:17 AM
Congratulations are in order times three!
While James Corden aims to bring laughs and lightness every night on his CBS late-night show, the host of The Late Late Show had some extra good news to share Monday night.
"We find three things to cheer you up. But today, we didn't have to look very far because we have some incredible news for us here," he shared during his show. "Three members of our Late Late Show staff have all had babies within the past 24 hours. Can you believe that?"
The show's accounting assistant, an editor and an executive producer all welcomed baby girls into their respective families. And yes, they shared photos of their daughters for all to admire.
"What was happening at The Late Late Show nine months ago? What was it that got everyone revved up?" James joked. As it turns out, the host looked back on segments that aired nine months ago and one stuck out.
"Me and Josh Gad dressed as The Rock and Jason Statham. And then it was all clear. It was bound to happen," he shared while laughing. "Me and Gad in ball caps dressed as The Rock and Jason Statham. We basically bumped the tires for the entire Late Late Show crew that day."
James added, "Congratulations to the proud new parents and welcome to the world. The newest and cutest members of The Late Late Show family. We can't wait to meet you."
This isn't the first time James has celebrated his talented staffers. Earlier this month, the comedian explained that one of the show's script coordinators was planning to get married. The Coronavirus, however, forced the event to be postponed.
To bring some smiles, James surprised the couple with messages from their favorite baseball athletes, tickets to an upcoming game and an Italian front-yard dinner complete with a wedding cake, champagne and a man playing an accordion from six feet.
Nicely done, James!
The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on CBS.
