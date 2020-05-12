by Samantha Schnurr | Tue., 12 May. 2020 9:47 AM
The royal family is saying thank you to nurses in an extra special way.
As the coronavirus pandemic wages on, nurses remain on the front lines of the fight against this disease. With International Nurses Day falling on Tuesday, the timing couldn't have been more perfect to celebrate healthcare workers around the world and recognize the load they carry in this history-making pandemic.
To express their gratitude, members of the royal family virtually came together in a video shared on social media. In the nearly five minutes of footage, royal figures including Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton, Prince William, Princess Anne, Princess Alexandra and Sophie, Countess of Wessex appeared throughout, speaking via video call with healthcare workers in places like Australia, India, Tanzania, Malawi, the United Kingdom and Sierra Leone and thanking them for their courageous, life-saving work.
"It's just shown how vital the role that nurses play across the world, so you should be so proud of the work that you do and thank you very much from all of us," Middleton told a trio of nurses in the Bahamas.
In a candid moment, the mom of three also joked about getting some help from a healthcare worker's ex-wife, who is a teacher. "I quite like her to come and help me out," she said with a laugh, an obvious reference to the challenges parents have been facing with homeschooling their children while schools are closed.
Meanwhile, Queen Elizabeth II commemorated the occasion by speaking with Professor Kathleen McCourt, the president of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation and fellow of the Royal College of Nursing.
As for Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the couple recorded video messages for the tribute. "Thank you all so much for the diligence and courage that you have shown," Charles said at the end of the video.
"Extraordinary times call for extraordinary people," Camilla declared. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart."
