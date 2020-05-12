Have no fear, Jeopardy! still has new episodes left to air. E! News has learned the fan-favorite game show will return with new episodes on Monday, May 18. The new episodes will continue for four weeks after the Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time encore event.

New regular episodes air from May 18-22. The Teachers Tournament quarterfinals air May 25-29, the Teachers Tournament semifinals and finals air from June 1-5 and new regular Jeopardy! episodes air June 8-12.

The rest of Jeopardy!'s summer schedule will be announced at a later date.

According to Sony Pictures Television, Jeopardy! currently has a weekly audience of 23 million viewers. The show has won 35 Emmys over the years including the 2019 Emmy for Outstanding Game Show Host for Alex Trebek. Trebek has hosted the series since 1984. In recent years he's been open about his battle with pancreatic cancer.