Hamilton Film Getting Released a Year Early Thanks to Disney+

In need of something new to stream? Just you wait…

On Tuesday, Disney announced that it will be bringing the highly-anticipated Hamilton stage film to the small screen sooner than expected. The film, which was originally slated for a theatrical release on October 15, 2021, will now be available to stream exclusively through Disney+ starting July 3, 2020.

Filmed at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City back in June 2016, the Hamilton film features the hit Tony-winning musical's original cast, including Lin-Manuel Miranda as the starring role as well as Leslie Odom, Jr., Jonathan Groff, Anthony Ramos, Renée Elise Goldsberry and more. Capturing the art of "live capture," as Disney referred to it, the film will transport audiences inside the coveted theater for a unique viewing experience by combining live theater, film and streaming.

"No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way," Disney executive chairman Bob Iger said in a statement. "In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful."