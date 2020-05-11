Ah Las Vegas, the perfect place to start to begin to possibly start falling in the direction of love.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart abandoned the mansion this week to take the remaining four couples on a trip to Sin City where they went on dates and prepped for their biggest performances yet. Two couples also prepped for their biggest conversations yet, with varying results.

Last week, Chris and Bri just straight up said "I love you" on stage in front of everyone, and this week, Jamie and Rudi lost their minds as they got ready to tell their TV boyfriends that they were starting to fall in love with them, that classic relationship stage that only exists in the Bachelor franchise and requires zero commitment compared to actually expressing love, and is yet a massive deal.

But clearly that seemingly meaningless sentence does actually mean something, because the one couple who did not have that conversation were sent home for a disconnected performance, so what do we know?