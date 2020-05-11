5 Revolve Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

E! Illustration
by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., 11 May. 2020 4:50 PM
We could spend hours scrolling through Revolve's new arrivals (much to the dismay of our bank accounts). We just love how they style each piece!
So below, five summer-ready finds that have caught our eye as of late from Free People, Ray-Ban and more on Revolve. From matching sets to sunglasses, you'll look cool for the summer in these buys.
How stunning is this taupe matching set? Between the crop top with a front twist detail and the high-waisted skirt with a sexy split, you can't go wrong.
It doesn't get cuter than this matching work-out set. We love the strappy details of the top and the convenient pockets on the leggings.
How sweet is this embroidered eyelet crop top with puffed sleeves? It's a Revolve best-seller.
Summer calls for a new pair of sunnies. You can never go wrong with Ray-Bans, and this gold and green hexagonal pair is catching our eye this season.
You deserve PJs that actually match. This short-sleeve button down set is available in three colors and is super comfy.
