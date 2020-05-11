5 Revolve Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Mon., 11 May. 2020 4:50 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
EComm, 5 Revolve Finds Were Obsessed With This Week

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

We could spend hours scrolling through Revolve's new arrivals (much to the dismay of our bank accounts). We just love how they style each piece!

So below, five summer-ready finds that have caught our eye as of late from Free People, Ray-Ban and more on Revolve. From matching sets to sunglasses, you'll look cool for the summer in these buys. 

Read

5 Lululemon Finds We're Obsessed With This Week

NBD Halena Top and Skirt

How stunning is this taupe matching set? Between the crop top with a front twist detail and the high-waisted skirt with a sexy split, you can't go wrong.

EComm, 5 Revolve Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$58 (top) Revolve $138 (skirt) Revolve
Free People X FP Movement Keep It Up Tank and Legging

It doesn't get cuter than this matching work-out set. We love the strappy details of the top and the convenient pockets on the leggings. 

EComm, 5 Revolve Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$58 (tank) Revolve $128 (legging) Revolve
LPA Cropped Peasant Top With Puff Sleeves

How sweet is this embroidered eyelet crop top with puffed sleeves? It's a Revolve best-seller. 

EComm, 5 Revolve Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$146 (top) Revolve
Ray-Ban Hexagonal Flat

Summer calls for a new pair of sunnies. You can never go wrong with Ray-Bans, and this gold and green hexagonal pair is catching our eye this season.

EComm, 5 Revolve Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$154 Revolve
Eberjey Gisele PJ Set in Water Blue and White

You deserve PJs that actually match. This short-sleeve button down set is available in three colors and is super comfy.

EComm, 5 Revolve Finds We're Obsessed With This Week
$98 Revolve

Up next, the five Lauren Conrad x Kohl's finds we're obsessed with and the H&M new arrivals you should check out.

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News , Shop Fashion
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.