When it comes to quarantine life with Dylan Barbour, Hannah Godwin may have summed it up best.

"We've definitely been balancing fitness, TikTok, being weird and wine."

As many Americans enter week nine of social distancing and stay-at-home orders, couples are trying their best to grow their relationship in clever and unique ways. And for one of Bachelor Nation's most beloved couples, it's time to focus on breaking a sweat.

"We love working out and we're trying to get into a routine," Dylan shared with E! News exclusively as part of E! News' Coupled Up series. "Everyday, we wake up and say we have to come out of this with at least abs or something."

Hannah added, "In the beginning, it was like what a good time to hide out from the world and eat whatever we want. But a few weeks in and we were like why don't we reverse things and get in shape and take this chance to focus a little bit more on fitness."