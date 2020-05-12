The move was bold.

But, to be fair, Property Brothers' Drew Scott and his twin brother Jonathan Scott didn't build their estimated $20 million empire by using an abundance of caution.

So when Linda Phan, the woman who caught his eye at a fashion show, tried to call it a night after sushi and hot chocolate he made a play to keep the evening going. Recalling their first date to People, she said, "I thought, OK, I'm going to duck out and head to this party. And Drew said, 'Oh, I'll come.' And in my head I thought, I didn't really invite you, but sure."

His smooth maneuver paid off. The couple spent the remainder of that 2010 evening singing together at a karaoke party. Or as Phan put it, "Longest first date ever."