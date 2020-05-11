Amy Schumer is still making up for her son's hilarious name mishap.

During her and husband Chris Fischer's virtual visit to TODAY on Monday, the Trainwreck star formally apologized to their 12-month-old son Gene after realizing they accidentally gave him an inappropriate moniker.

"I mean, can you believe we did that?" Amy asked hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as her adorable toddler sat on her lap. "What kind of an epic…How am I going to apologize for that? Gene, we're sorry. We're so sorry," adding, "We fixed it."

"It just means that we're, like, unstable, I guess" she joked, to which Chris replied, "He'll find that out, though."

Last month, the Snatched star announced that the couple had Gene's middle name changed during an episode of her podcast Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith. "So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name is officially changed?" she said. "It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we, by accident, named our son, ‘genital.'"