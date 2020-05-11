by emily belfiore | Mon., 11 May. 2020 10:45 AM
Amy Schumer is still making up for her son's hilarious name mishap.
During her and husband Chris Fischer's virtual visit to TODAY on Monday, the Trainwreck star formally apologized to their 12-month-old son Gene after realizing they accidentally gave him an inappropriate moniker.
"I mean, can you believe we did that?" Amy asked hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb as her adorable toddler sat on her lap. "What kind of an epic…How am I going to apologize for that? Gene, we're sorry. We're so sorry," adding, "We fixed it."
"It just means that we're, like, unstable, I guess" she joked, to which Chris replied, "He'll find that out, though."
Last month, the Snatched star announced that the couple had Gene's middle name changed during an episode of her podcast Amy Schumer Presents: 3 Girls, 1 Keith. "So do you guys know that Gene, our baby's name is officially changed?" she said. "It's now Gene David Fischer. It was Gene Attell Fischer but we realized that we, by accident, named our son, ‘genital.'"
Her guest Claudia O'Doherty added, "My mom pointed that out to me actually. My mom was like, ‘Amy's called her son genital.' And I was like, ‘What are you talking about?' And then, she was right."
While catching up with Savannah and Hoda, the proud parents shared some of their baby boy's new milestones. "He's clapping. He can walk around," Amy gushed, followed by Chris, who said, "He discovered pinecones yesterday." Excited to share more, Amy continued, "Yeah, yesterday he was collecting pinecones and I'll say it, he was hoarding them. He was hoarding pinecones. And, him and our dog…they've become really good friends. So, they wrestle over stuffed animals and stuff."
Just last week, Gene rang in his first birthday and got a special shout-out from his famous mama on Instagram. Sharing a picture of the two snuggling during nap time, Amy captioned the sweet post, "I'm really glad it was you. Hbd."
NBC
Switching gears, the duo also discussed how they spent their Mother's Day together. "Mother's Day was really peaceful," Amy recalled. "Chris did a great job. He got up and he made pancakes, which meant—that was such a nice thought, but that means that I'm with the baby while he's making pancakes. And then I have to feed the baby. So, I eventually ate a pancake, I think, at, like, noon."
She added, "But, it was such a nice day. It's just sweet to get to be together right now more than we would normally be."
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?