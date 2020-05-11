A number of stars from across the NBCUniversal family are coming together to entertain you. Peacock will air The At-Home Variety Show, a short-form series featuring a bevy of talent from across the NBCU family, each weekday starting Monday, May 11 at 7 p.m. ET.

Seth MacFarlane will introduce each installment of The At-Home Variety Show. The special series will spotlight Feeding America, Americares and United Way to raise awareness and support for the organizations. Most shows will be under 10 minutes and the series will run for four weeks on Peacock.

Participating talent tipped includes Fred Armisen, Lauren Ash, Elizabeth Banks, Amy Poehler, D'Arcy Carden, Ed Helms, Jane Lynch, Tony Shalhoub, Christopher Meloni, Mike Schur, Sean Hayes and more. Get the full rundown below.