Oscar winner, Golden Globe winner, Emmy winner, trailblazing producer, mom of three and overall industry force—Reese Witherspoon can often seem like a Hollywood superhero.

But, as was proven in her newly aired interview on CBS This Morning, even modern-day superheroes feel overwhelmed.

When asked if she ever has "those days" when you feel like you can't do one more thing, Witherspoon's response was a comforting one, particularly in these especially challenging times.

"I'll lay on the floor and cry or I'll sit in my car and cry," the star shared. "Sometimes I'm totally overwhelmed."

And, much like the rest of us, she's figuring out how to do her job while adjusting to a new way of life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In regard to shooting projects in the age of social distancing, Witherspoon quipped, "The thing we're most confused about is…love scenes. We're like, 'Hmm, how are you gonna make out?'"