Looks like Chrissy Teigen would like to be excluded from this narrative.

On Friday, best-selling cookbook author Alison Roman made headlines with comments she made about Chrissy's business model in the food world.

Soon after her comments made rounds on social media, people went to Chrissy's defense but it looks like things might have taken another unexpected turn over the weekend.

On Twitter this weekend, Chrissy wrote: "This is what always happens. The first day, a ton of support, then the next, 1 million reasons as to why you deserved this. It never fails."

It seems as though the Cravings author might be referring to old resurfaced tweets from years past that Twitter users found problematic.

Now, Chrissy has made her Twitter account private and decided to take "a little break."

"I really hate what this drama has caused this week," she added. "Calling my kids Petri dish babies or making up flight manifests with my name on them to "Epstein island", to justify someone else's disdain with me seems gross to me so I'm gonna take a little break."