Tyler Cameron Honors His Mom On First Mother's Day Without Her

While Mother's Day is a celebration for many, it can also be a bittersweet day for others.

On Sunday, Tyler Cameron shared a throwback pic of him and his late mother Andrea Cameron paying tribute to her on the first Mother's Day since her death.

"Always had my back. Still do," the Bachelor star wrote on Instagram.

In late February, Tyler and his two brothers faced the tragic loss of their mother who died from a brain aneurysm at 55-years-old. Since the death of their mother, Tyler has been open about how it's transformed his life and has also continued to keep her legacy alive.

Two weeks after her death, the Bachelor Nation star shared his mother's "final gift here on this Earth" and brought awareness to an important cause.

"What you are watching is our family saying our final goodbyes to our mother. We did the walk of honor with her as she proceeded to the OR to have surgery to donate her organs, so she could give her final gift here on this earth, more life," Tyler shared on Instagram with video from Jupiter Medical Center. "I had a hard time deciding if I should share these final moments with her for the world to see."