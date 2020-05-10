Katherine Schwarzenegger is celebrating Mother's Day in a special way.

The author shared a sweet and heartwarming message to her famous mom, Maria Shriver, on Sunday. And since it was nearly two weeks ago that news broke Katherine and Chris Pratt were expecting their first child together, this holiday is even more meaningful.

In fact, Katherine explained that her mother's immense love and support has always made her dream of becoming a mom herself.

"Happy Mother's Day to the greatest and most remarkable Mama in the entire world! We are the luckiest 4 kids in the entire world to have you as our mama," The Gift of Forgiveness author wrote on Instagram, alongside a throwback pic of her and Maria.

She added, "I am so beyond blessed to learn from you and you have made me want to be a mama for as long as I can remember. You mother not only us 4, but everyone you come in contact with. You are the Queen mother to all and I am so lucky to have you as my mom. I love you!"