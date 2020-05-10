Sadly, another music legend has passed away.

Just one day ago, the world of music lost Little Richard and Andre Harrell. On Sunday, multiple outlets (including Essence, TMZ and others) reported that soul singer Betty Wright died.

She was 66 years old.

At this time, it's unknown what caused the legendary songstress' death. However, Chaka Khan hinted that something was wrong with Wright earlier this month.

"Calling all my #PrayWarriors | My beloved sister, Betty Wright @MsBettyWright, is now in need of all your prays," Khan shared on Twitter on May 2.

Wright is best known for her popular R&B hits like "Tonight Is the Night," "No Pain, (No Gain)," "Clean Up Woman" and "Girls Can't Do What the Guys Do" to name a few.

Moreover, the soul singer appeared on the reality TV series, Making the Band, where she acted as a vocal coach. She also partnered with The Roots for the film project, Betty Wright: The Movie.