Music Executive Legend Andre Harrell Dead at 59

The world of music has lost a legend.

Andre Harrell has passed away. The music executive was best known as the founder of Uptown Records—where Sean "Diddy" Combs got his start—and later he ran Motown Records.

He was also the Vice Chairman at Revolt TV, in which they confirmed the news on Saturday morning with a heartwarming Instagram tribute.

While the all-around music legend's cause of death is unknown at this time, he passed away at 59 years old.

On Friday night, DJ D-Nice broke the news during one of his popular Club Quarantine Instagram Lives sessions.

"This is to my brother, Andre Harrell, started Uptown Records, passed away today," D-Nice said on IG Live, which was captured and shared by a Twitter user. "The craziest thing I've heard. It's hard to DJ because I keep seeing these text messages..."

He added, "I'm gonna play some Uptown Records and then I'm done."