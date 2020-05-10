When you tune in to I Know This Much Is True on HBO this Sunday, no need to adjust your sets: There really are two Mark Ruffalos on your screen.
In the limited series based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Wally Lamb written and directed by Blue Valentine auteur Derek Cianfrance, the Avengers star takes on the intense task of playing identical twins Dominick and Thomas Birdsey in what the network describes as "a family saga that follows their parallel lives in an epic story of betrayal, sacrifice and forgiveness.
While playing two characters in one project sounds difficult enough, Ruffalo's job here also requires him to sensitively tackle the portrayal of severe mental illness as Thomas suffers from paranoid schizophrenia. No easy feat, but if he pulls it off, prepare to hear his name come this year's Emmys. (If they even happen, that is.)
Ruffalo's hardly the first actor who's tackled playing twins, however. In fact, it's become something of a rite of passage in Hollywood. To see all the stars who've come before him, scroll down!
Warner Bros; HBO; Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
Disney Enterprises
Lindsay Lohan, The Parent Trap
The Disney star played twins Hallie and Annie in the 1998 remake, leaving '90s kids everywhere asking, "How did they do that?!"
Matthias Clamer/FX
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
The two-time Golden Globe nominee played onscreen twins Emmit and Ray Stussy in the hit drama series.
Columbia/TriStar
Armie Hammer, The Social Network
The actor portrayed real-life Winklevoss brothers in the 2010 Academy Award-winning film.
New Line Cinema
Mike Meyers, Austin Powers
The iconic comedian played a total of four characters over the course of three movies; most famously he played estranged twins Austin Powers and Dr. Evil.
NBC
Lisa Kudrow, Friends
The original cast member's first onscreen twin appearance as Pheobe and Ursula Buffay took place in the 1995 episode "The One With Two Parts, Part 1."
Columbia Pictures
Adam Sandler, Jack and Jill
The nine-time People's Choice Award winner played fraternal twins Jack and Jill in the 2011 holiday comedy.
Tony Rivetti/Disney Channel
Dove Cameron, Liv and Maddie
With help from body doubles Emmy Buckner and Shelby Wulfert, Cameron pulled double duty as brainy basketball star Maddie and girly teen star Liv in the Disney Channel series.
ABC
Yasmine Al Massri, Quantico
The actress played CIA and FBI agent twins Nimah and Raina Amin in ABC's hit drama series.
United Artist
Leonardo DiCaprio, The Man in the Iron Mask
Eighteen years before winning the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role, Leonardo played twins King Louis and Phillippe in the 1998 drama.
Fox
Jeffrey Tambor, Arrested Development
The Golden Globe-winning played George and Oscar Bluth in the Fox/Netflix sitcom.
Columbia Pictures
Nicolas Cage, Adaptation
The actor picked up a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for his work as playing Charlie and Donald Kaufman in the 2002 film.
Buena Vista Pictures
Christian Bale, The Prestige
The star portrayed Alred and Frederick Borden in the 2006 Academy Award-nominated film.
Telepathic Studios
Edward Norton, Leaves of Grass
The Golden Globe winner played lead twins Bill and Brady Kincaid in the 2009 picture.
Universal Pictures
Tom Hardy – Legend
The actor took home a British Independent Film Award for his work as gangsters Reggie and Ron Kray in the 2015 crime indie.
Paramount Vantage
Paul Dano, There Will Be Blood
The New York native played Paul and Eli Sunday in the 2007 Oscar-winning film.
Touchstone Picture
Chris Rock, Bad Company
The former Saturday Night Live star played estranged twins Kevin Pope and Jake Hayes in the 2002 action comedy.
Disney Pictures
Matt Lucas, Alice in Wonderland
The English actor showed his fun side when he played Tweedledee and Tweedledum in Disney's 2010 live-action remake.
BBC America
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
The star won an Emmy for her portrayal of sisters Sarah and Helena in the BBC America show.
Warner Bros.
Bette Davis, Dead Ringer
The two-time Academy Award winner played sisters Margaret DeLorca and Edith Phillips in the 1964 thriller.
Nickelodeon
Jennette McCurdy, iCarly & Sam and Cat
The Nickelodeon star played twins Sam and Melanie Puckett in two episodes, ttled "itwin" and "#twinfection."
FOX
Sam Underwood, The Following
The TV star put his acting abilities to the test as Luke and Mark on the Fox crime series.
Lions Gate Films
James Carpinello, The Punisher
The actor played Bobby and John Saint in Marvel's 2004 action film.
Universal Pictures
Eddie Murphy, Bowfinger
The Academy Award-winning actor played Jiff and Kit Ramsey in the 1999 comedy.
20th Century Fox
Sam Worthington, Avatar
The actor played Jake Sully and his deceased twin brother in the 2009 blockbuster.
Walt Disney Pictures
Hayley Mills, The Parent Trap
The Academy Award-winning actress took on the roles of Susan Evers and Sharon McKendrick in the original version of the 1961 classic film.
Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation
Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers
The Academy Award-winning actor played Beverly and Elliot Mantle in the 1988 picture.
I Know This Much Is True premieres Sunday, May 10 at 9 p.m. on HBO.