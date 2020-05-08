Chris Pratt is social distancing with a "damn good" hairstylist.

On Friday, The Jurassic World star documented the at-home haircut that his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him—and we must admit, the mom-to-be did an amazing job.

"Here we go! Time to chop it off!" Pratt shared on his Instagram Stories, along with a selfie of him and Schwarzenegger, who was holding a pair of hair clippers and ready to tackle his long strands. In his next post, a very impressed Pratt can be seen sporting his suave new look. "Must admit! Pretty damn good work by my wife @katherineschwarzenegger. Still feeling himself, he shared another selfie of himself to showing off his fresh cut, writing, "#quarantinehaircut."

Just last month, the couple announced that they're expecting their first child together. While speaking with E! News, the Parks and Recreation alum, who shares son Jack, 7, with ex Anna Faris, couldn't help but gush over The Gift of Forgiveness author.