by emily belfiore | Fri., 8 May. 2020 11:34 AM
Chris Pratt is social distancing with a "damn good" hairstylist.
On Friday, The Jurassic World star documented the at-home haircut that his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger gave him—and we must admit, the mom-to-be did an amazing job.
"Here we go! Time to chop it off!" Pratt shared on his Instagram Stories, along with a selfie of him and Schwarzenegger, who was holding a pair of hair clippers and ready to tackle his long strands. In his next post, a very impressed Pratt can be seen sporting his suave new look. "Must admit! Pretty damn good work by my wife @katherineschwarzenegger. Still feeling himself, he shared another selfie of himself to showing off his fresh cut, writing, "#quarantinehaircut."
Just last month, the couple announced that they're expecting their first child together. While speaking with E! News, the Parks and Recreation alum, who shares son Jack, 7, with ex Anna Faris, couldn't help but gush over The Gift of Forgiveness author.
"She has changed my life for the better in so many ways," he said back in February. "My heart, my soul, my son, I feel all are so safe with her. She's a great stepmom, she's god willing going to be a great mom one day."
If one thing is for sure, it's the Pratt isn't the only star that has been changing up his look while practicing social distancing. See which other celebs have undergone some major hair transformations below:
With the help of his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, the Parks and Recreation alum got a "damn good" haircut as the parents-to-be continue to practice social distancing.
The Cruel Intentions actress took to Instagram to show off her new hairstyle. "Rose all day," she captioned her video.
Article continues below
The Deadpool star is growing out his hair. And because his wife, Blake Lively, trolled him about his new hairstyle... he made fun of her right back.
The Jersey Shore alum makes fans lose their minds over his "quarantine beard."
"I decided dealing with hair was superfluous during these times of quarantine," the Mr. Big star wrote.
Article continues below
The Voice host pulled one over on fans by pretending to shave his head live on the Today show.
Notice anything different? The actor shows off his major transformation, which entails a mohawk and horseshoe mustache. "Killing the game," he quips on Instagram.
"Now @ariejr's really a silver fox," the Bachelor alum joked on Instagram.
Article continues below
The Lizzie McGuire star said goodbye to her signature blonde locks and opted for a bold blue look.
The Riverdale star and his brother both agreed to shave their heads to help raise funds for Charity Water.
The Spanish singer-songwriter showcased her new bangs in the middle of self-quarantine.
Article continues below
"Get a load a dis," the "thank u, next" singer shared on Twitter when showcasing her new curly hair.
Who's ready for a quarantine mullet update?! "@Gwenstefani has decided to take it to the next level.. Stripes," The Voice coach shared on Twitter.
"The smile of a girl who just did at home hot pink highlights because what else can I do right now!" the 911 on Fox star wrote on Instagram. "Thanks @limecrimemakeup these hair conditioners are easy and so fun! @nikkilee901 don't be mad lol. I really miss you!"
Article continues below
In an Instagram Story, Nicola Peltz got to work on cutting her boyfriend's haircut. The results turned out a-okay.
"Hello grays. No getting my hair done during #socialdistancing, and I'm okay with it!" The Real co-host shared on Instagram.
A shaved head has never looked so good on the Colombian singer. Nice cut, dude!
Article continues below
