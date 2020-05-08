New details are being revealed into the circumstances surrounding Ashley "Ms. Minnie" Ross' death.

According to a crash report obtained by TMZ, the Little Women: Atlanta star lost control of her car while traveling southbound on one side of a highway causing her to jerk the steering wheel right.

Police state in the report that she went off-road briefly before violently swinging back to the left and colliding with another vehicle in the opposite lane. The report indicates no drug or alcohol tests were administered to either driver. In addition, Ashley was determined to be at fault in the crash.

According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner's office, an autopsy/examination report will not be conducted.

"Ms. Ross was hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital and her injuries were documented by both imaging studies and surgery," a spokesperson for the office shared in a statement to People. "Her cause of death will be related to blunt force injuries incurred as a result of the motor vehicle accident once the Grady Memorial Hospital medical records are reviewed."