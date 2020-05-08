The fall TV season is taking shape. After many shows saw their seasons and/or swan songs cut short after the coronavirus spread around the world, many wondered how the TV season would be impacted. Many networks weren't able to shoot pilots for potential new shows. While premiere dates are for sure still in question with many states still practicing social distancing measures, we now know the first new shows coming to TV: Clarice, The Equalizer and B Positive.

CBS announced the new dramas and comedy would be joining the network's already announced 23 returning shows.

Clarice stars Rebecca Breeds as the title character, FBI Agent Clarice Starling, after she returns to the field months after the events of The Silence of the Lambs in 1993. Alex Kurtzman, Jenny Lumet and Heather Kadin are executive producers. Kal Penn, Nick Sandow, Michael Cudlitz, Lucca De Oliveira and Devyn A. Tyler also star.