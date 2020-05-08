In these trying times, this school staff has gone the extra mile to make sure their students know they are missed.

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, teachers and students all over the country have had to adjust to new ways of learning at a social distance. Just days before New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced schools in the state will remain closed for this academic year, staff from a Bridgewater elementary school virtually banded together to spread an uplifting message to their students.

On April 28, a video was shared on YouTube featuring the principal, teachers and staff members of the Van Holten Primary School. Their "Message to Our Van Holten Huskies" included sweet photo and video messages, some song and dance and plenty of colorful signs and chalk artwork assuring students that they are missed and supported and that this challenging time won't last forever.

The adorable footage featured not only the teachers and staff members, but also their own children and furry friends as they practice social distancing.

The video concluded with a final comforting message: "When it rains, look for rainbows. When it's dark, look for stars."