Like many people, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are social distancing amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The 47-year-old actress revealed what life has been like at home on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

When asked how she's been handling homeschooling, the Bring It On star said her 12-year-old stepdaughter Zaya didn't exactly want homework help.

"Homeschool is happening," Union said. "Zaya does not trust us to even look at [her schoolwork]. She's like, 'I'll wait for my tutors.'"

Although, she jokingly admitted this might be for the best.

"Somebody said, 'How are you on the new math?' I'm like, 'I wasn't solid on the old math,'" Union said.

The L.A.'s Finest celeb also spoke about Zaya's coursework during a recent interview with Good Morning America.

"She's doing amazing. So far, she's got all A's and a B," Union told Robin Roberts. "But yeah, she's like, 'I don't need your help. I think I've got this.' And we're like, 'I did go to UCLA. Never mind, it's fine.' She does not want our help with any kind of homework, and I can't blame her."