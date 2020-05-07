Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's "dumb couple fight" was way too relatable.

During Wednesday's at-home episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the longtime loves came together for a new segment called "Dumb Couple Fight" and reenacted a real couple's "quarantine fight" over sharing cookies and crème ice cream, which came from one of the late night show's staffers.

"You know, couples have been cooped up for almost two months now and inevitably that leads to some pretty dumb fights," host Jimmy Kimmel said before Kevin and Kyra took the virtual stage. "So, we thought, ‘Wouldn't it be fun to see those dumb. Fights reenacted by real Hollywood stars?'"

Joining in from their home, The Woodsman stars performed the scene "I Scream" from their table. Kicking things off, the Footloose star entered the frame holding two bowls of ice cream, serving one to his excited wife. "There you go, Benjamin," he said. "Ice cream for me. Ice cream for you." Assuming that he had dug into his pint of mint chocolate chip ice cream and not her pint of cookies and crème, Kyra asked, "How's the mint chocolate chip?"