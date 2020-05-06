Pancake Cereal! What You Need to Make the Latest TikTok Craze

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., 6 May. 2020 4:42 PM

EComm: Pancake Cereal, Instagram

instagram.com/nwbulkmarket & laraseesfood

What goes best with the TikTok-famous whipped coffee? A nice side of pancake cereal. Yes, the latest TikTok trend involves plopping teeny-tiny pancakes in a bowl, drenching them in syrup and eating them with a spoon à la cereal. 

You're best off depositing your pancake batter into a pan using a squeeze bottle, according to Delish, in order to perfect your pancake's tiny size. After that, pick your toppings, whether they're sprinkles, flavored syrup, a peanut butter drizzle or something else. Below, shop the essentials you'll want when making your first bowl of pancake cereal. 

Buttermilk Pancake and Waffle Mix

First things first: a pancake mix. This mix creates fluffy and light pancakes with a hint of vanilla—nom. You'll just need an egg, milk and butter in order to make it.

EComm: Pancake Cereal
$10 Sur la Table
Agnes Mixing Bowl

Mix up your batter in this stunning floral print bowl with metallic accents.

EComm: Pancake Cereal
$48 Anthropologie
Dash Everyday Griddle in Aqua

You can cook up your mini pancakes on a griddle like this one. It has a non-stick surface and is super easy to use.

EComm: Pancake Cereal
$48 Bed Bath and Beyond
Anthropologie Aurora Whisk

Mix up your batter using this pink whisk. It'll look pretty displayed on your counter.

EComm: Pancake Cereal
$20 Nordstrom
Whiskware Batter Mixer and Dispenser

To make the perfect tiny pancake, it'll help to use a batter dispenser like this one. You can even mix together your batter in this dispenser thanks to a ball inside—just add your ingredients and shake it up. 

EComm: Pancake Cereal
$15 Bed Bath and Beyond
Old Havana Cereal Bowls Set of Four in Charcoal

Your pancake cereal needs a beautiful bowl to be Instagrammed in. These stunners are made in Portugal and have a unique crackle glaze.

EComm: Pancake Cereal
$48 Anthropologie
Chocolate Chip Pancake & Waffle Mix

Step things up a notch with chocolate chip pancakes. This mix makes it super easy. 

EComm: Pancake Cereal
$10 Stonewall Kitchen
Vermont Maple Syrup Sampler

When it comes to maple syrup, we like to keep our options open. This sampler includes four unique flavors: rye whiskey barrel aged syrup, cardamom-infused syrup, cinnamon and vanilla syrup and elderberry syrup.

EComm: Pancake Cereal
$30 Uncommon Goods
De Buyer Mineral B Element Non-Stick Specialty Pan

If you really want to get fancy with it, you can create the perfectly sized mini pancakes using this pan. It yields 16 pancakes.

EComm: Pancake Cereal
$50 Wayfair
Wild Maine Blueberry Syrup

If you're more of a blueberry syrup person, taste test this option from Maine. 

EComm: Pancake Cereal
$8 Stonewall Kitchen

Shopping for your kitchen? Pick up these pie baking essentials and these 11 kitchen must-haves.

