See Adele's Evolution From Indie Singer to World-Famous Superstar

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., 6 May. 2020 2:57 PM

Like her music, Adelenever fails to disappoint.

When the singer first emerged on the music scene in 2008, she was nothing but the most humble and kind artist.  In one of her first interviews with E!, the artist said, "It's really quite ridiculous how [her career] has blown up." 

And since then, she's only become more and more popular.

Nonetheless, the star continues to be the same person she was in 2008, albeit dressed a bit differently. 

In terms of makeup, Adele's stuck to her signature mod look, with a dramatic cat eye, voluminous lashes and a striking lipstick. But when it comes to her fashion, her wardrobe's evolved slightly, especially as she's undergone a transformation in recent years.

In the early days of her music career, the artist frequently wore dark-colored gowns and more conservative styles, but as of late, she's embraced color and new silhouettes, as she showed in her latest Instagram post.

To see how the 32-year-old has effortlessly dressed over the years, check out the gallery below!

Adele

Jon Furniss/WireImage

2008

In one of her first red carpet appearances, the singer went for an all-black ensemble and classic makeup.

Adele, Grammys, 2009

Steve Granitz/Getty Images

2009

Fresh off the success of her debut album, the star attended the 2009 Grammys in a chic black ensemble. 

Adele

Ed Rode/Getty Images

2010

At the 2010 CMT Artists of the Year show, the Brit stuck with her tried and true black stockings and a dark dress, thus creating a signature style.

Adele

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

2011

By the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards, Adele had ditched her red locks and went for a dramatic dark blonde bouffant.

Adele

Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

2012

Adele proved that all a girl needs to impress is an elegant black dress and the perfect red lip. 

Adele, Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBC

2013

At the 2013 Golden Globes, the star continued to dress in modest, yet chic dresses and had her makeup done in a mod style, which was perfected by her and makeup artist Michael Ashton

Adele, Rihanna, Grammys

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

2013

Eventually, the artist began to introduce more color into her wardrobe but stuck with her favored empire silhouette at the 2013 Grammys. 

Adele

AKM-GSI

2015

The singer sparkled from head to toe in an elegant but understated gown for a performance at the Radio City Music Hall.

Adele, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

2016

For years, the artist sported long locks, but she went for a major change when she debuted a lob at the 2016 Grammys.

Adele, 2017 Grammy Awards

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

2017

The singer had everyone green with envy when she showed up the 2017 Grammys in this beautiful gown.

Adele

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

2017

Adele dazzled the crowds in more ways than one when she performed in this shimmering dress at the ANZ Stadium on March 10, 2017 in Sydney, Australia.

Celine Dion, Adele

Instagram

2018

Not only can she rock an evening gown like no other, but sweatshirts look amazing on her too.

Adele, Grinch

Instagram

2019

Adele went full retro in this 1930s-esque gown, which she wore to her star-studded Christmas party.

Adele

Instagram

2020

Although the artist has shown a preference towards more vintage styles, she went for the more unpredictable LBD to celebrate her 32nd birthday. 

