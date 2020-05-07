HBO

What I loved about the show was that as uplifting as it is, and as fabulous as it is, it also really doesn't pull any punches. In the first episode, there's that moment where we get to see the lingering effects of you guys leaving that store and we see the man tell that woman that he won't be back in her store. And it was like a real sort of a gut punch after this great moment that you guys share with that owner, inviting her to the show, but sort of felt like a good reality check as to what you guys and what the LGBTQ community faces in the small towns behind their backs. I'm sure you weren't aware it happened in the moment, but what did it feel like when you watched and saw that moment occur after you left the store?

Well, what it reminded me is that the brilliance of this show is that it's a real life docu-series. And in real life, we have those great exciting moments of acceptance and excitement, you know? And then there are also those moments, not just for us as drag entertainers, but also for these people, queer people, like you said, and people who live in these small towns that sometimes are outside of the construct of what society or the local community wants them to look like and act like, you know, they have challenges. They have moments of discrimination and bigotry and hate even against them. And that's what this—I think that's what the huge goal of this series was. And also something that will resonate with people is that these are real experiences. And no matter if you live in a small town or you live in the big city, or you're from the gay community or not, a lot of people will resonate, it will resonate with them feeling on the outskirts or not accepted for whatever reason. Watching it back I was like, "Wow, that happened. Wow." And there's moments—that's one we didn't know happened. There are moments that happened directly in our face. Like when we're in one of the cities and the police are called on us. They call 911 and said, "There are these men dressed as women outside my store, and I want them to leave." I mean, I was like, "You called the police on Shangela? I'm so sweet! My sisters, we're just handing out some fliers on public property!" We were not even in the store, we were out on the sidewalk. It was a sobering reality that these are situations that local people deal with sometimes on a regular basis.