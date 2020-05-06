Take a walk down memory lane and relive all of 2020's most heartbreaking celebrity splits below:
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project
Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson
After nearly two years together, E! News confirmed in May that the model and actress had gone their separate ways.
Instagram
Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler
The couple of nearly a decade announced on April 26 their plans to divorce. "We have nothing but love and respect for one another and are deeply grateful for the years shared, memories made, and the children we are so proud of," the wrote in a joint statement. "This is just the situation of two people growing apart."
Dean / SplashNews.com
Channing Tatum & Jessie J
In early April, E! News confirmed the on-again, off-again couple had called it quits.
Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Lana Del Rey & Sean Larkin
Nearly six months after first being spotted out together, the singer and Live P.D. star amicably went their separate ways. "Right now, we're just friends," Sean revealed to the New York Times. "We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now."
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Madelaine Petsch & Travis Mills
In February, E! News confirmed that the Riverdale actress and her music artist beau ended their relationship after about three years together.
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Ne-Yo & Crystal Smith
The R&B star confirmed on Feb. 15 that he and his wife had separated and plan to divorce after four years of marriage. They share two sons.
Denise Truscello
Krystal Nielson & Chris Randone
The couple announced their split less than a year of marriage in February. "It hurts to announce that at this moment, we have mutually decided to separate," the two said in a statement on BachelorNation.com. "Never did we imagine this scenario, but we've come to a point where we both need to work on ourselves."
REX/Shutterstock
Peter Phillips & Autumn Phillips
Queen Elizabeth's grandson announced his and his wife's decision to separate after 12 years of marriage in February.
Michael Bezjian/Getty Images; Vince Bucci/Getty Images
Pamela Anderson & Jon Peters
After only 12 days of marriage, the two decided to call it quits. "I have been moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," Anderson said in a statement. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another... we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."
Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Kendall Long & Joe Amabile
After meeting on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, the reality TV stars announced their decision to break up after a year and a half together.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lena Waithe & Alana Mayo
"After careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways," a joint statement from the actress and her ex-wife read. "We have nothing but support for one another and ask that you respect our privacy during this time."
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for W Magazine
Cara Santana & Jesse Metcalfe
After 13 years ago, the couple called off their engagement amidst allegations that the John Tucker Must Die star cheated with multiple women.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Rihanna & Hassan Jameel
News broke in January that the "Love on the Brain" songstress and her boyfriend of three years were no longer together.
Jerod Harris/Getty Images for MTV
Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler
Fans were shocked to discover the longtime celebrity couple, who was together for nearly nine years, split in January.
MEGA
Pete Davidson & Kaia Gerber
After a few short months together, the 18-year-old model and 26-year-old comedian decided to go their separate ways so he could focus on his mental health.
Tommaso Boddi/FilmMagic
Katie Cassidy & Matthew Rodgers
The Arrow star filed for divorce on Jan. 8 from her beau nearly 13 months after they wed publicly. One year prior, they had eloped.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images
Jeffree Star & Nathan Schwandt
The YouTube personality shared the heartbreaking news that he and Nathan split after five years together.