Everything You Need to Turn Your Yard Into a Relaxing Beach Oasis

  • By
    &

by Carolin Lehmann | Wed., 6 May. 2020 11:17 AM

E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you can't hit the beach, why not turn your yard into the perfect place to chill with family? Between pool floats, comfy seating and a fire pit, you can make it the second best thing to a trip to the sand.

Below, everything you need to turn your yard into a relaxing beach oasis with finds from Anthropologie, Wayfair and more.

14 Pool Floats to Instantly Upgrade Your Instagram Game

Ezana Indoor/Outdoor Canopy Daybed

This daybed is truly a stunner, with its boho acacia wood carvings. It fits a twin size mattress, so you can nap outdoors in style. 

$2,698 Anthropologie
Petal Daisha Outdoor Bag Sun Chaise Lounge with Cushion

Alternately, opt for this bean bag lounger. It's available in a bunch of cheery colors and is treated to resist dirt, stains, mold, mildew and UV rays.

$330
$290 Wayfair
Solana To-Go Sipper

Don't worry about spills thanks to these acrylic sippers made for the outdoors. Their rainbow colors are summer ready.

$14 Anthropologie
Funboy Yacht Pool Float

If you can't sun on a yacht in the ocean, sun on a "yacht" in your pool. Check out the built-in cooler compartment at the front!

$149
$119 Frontgate
Terrazzo Square Outdoor Fire Pit

A fire pit changes the game. Plus, this terrazzo one looks great in your yard.

$1,698 Anthropologie
Outdoor Riviera Bar

To really get the party going, invest in an outdoor bar. This aesthetically pleasing one has two water-tight bins below teak lids and a shelf for storage.

$948 Serena & Lily
Color-Block Fringed Canvas Beach Umbrella

To protect you from harsh rays, a beach umbrella is always a good idea. This one looks straight out of a vintage photograph.

$299 Moda Operandi
Montecito Pillow Cover in Navy

Outdoor pillows are essential for getting comfy. We love the design of this nautical one, which also comes in a blue and ivory.

$128 Serena & Lily
Citronella Candle

The quickest way to kill any seaside vibes is to have mosquitoes biting at you. This citronella candle not only depicts the buggy enemy, but also keeps him away.

$44 Urban Outfitters
Seaview Rug in Blue

An outdoor rug is extra appealing for barefoot yard dwellers. This perfect Seaview rug has a sun-washed, coastal finish.

$798 Serena & Lily
Summerland Outdoor Bell Pendant

Don't forget lighting for when the sun starts to set. This coastal pendant is guaranteed to bring beach vibes.

$468 Serena & Lily
Geo Gel Fuel Tabletop Fireplace

If investing in a huge fire pit feels overwhelming to you, opt for a tabletop version. This one has a modern geometric design. 

$86 Wayfair
Summerland Lantern

Placing lanterns around your yard will give it a dreamy air. These rattan-style lanterns have the perfect coastal look.

$248 Serena & Lily

