Don't expect new episodes of Black Mirror on Netflix any time soon. Why? Because the state of the world is scary enough, according to the anthology series' creator.

In an interview with Radio Times, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker revealed he is working on a project while social distancing to curb the spread of the coronavirus, just now Black Mirror.

"I've been busy doing things," Brooker said. "I don't know what I can say about what I'm doing and not doing. At the moment, I don't know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I'm not working away on any of those [Black Mirror]. I'm sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I've been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh."